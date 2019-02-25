Katie Price in court on drink-driving charge

Former glamour model Katie Price has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly being almost twice the legal limit while behind the wheel of her pink Range Rover, a court has heard.

The 40-year-old was arrested in the stationary car in the early hours of October 10 in Shooter’s Hill, Greenwich, south-east London.

Having already been charged with being over the limit while in charge of a vehicle, Bexley Magistrates’ Court was told as her trial was due to begin on Monday that she also faces the more serious charge of drink-driving.

Price has denied the lesser offence and is yet to enter a plea over the second count.

Police found her in the motionless car at about 1.40am.

Katie Price arrives at Bexley Magistrates’ Court for her drink-driving case (Rick Findler/PA)

The court was told that CCTV footage would show her Range Rover earlier damaging a Volkswagen Golf while attempting a three-point turn.

Price, who lives in Horsham, West Sussex, was met by a mass of photographers as she arrived at court in a black Mercedes.

Wearing a navy suit jacket, she had numerous coughing fits as she entered the building.

It is alleged Price had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The trial was expected to begin on Monday morning.