In Pictures: Harry and Meghan savour the atmosphere in Rabat
They arrived casually dressed and hand in hand, and, as they walked past horses in a stable block, they reached out to stroke the animals.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at a prestigious Moroccan equestrian club to learn more about the country’s programme of supporting children with disabilities through equine therapy.
Harry and Meghan were all smiles at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam when they were greeted by officials and began their tour to see how the youngsters are benefiting from working with horses.
Later, they watched Moroccan children make a dish from the Grenfell cookbook championed by Meghan.
Under the guidance of Moha Fedal, one of Morocco’s foremost chefs, they made Moroccan pancakes from Together: Our Community Cookbook.
