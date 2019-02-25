Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Harry and Meghan savour the atmosphere in Rabat

UK News | Published:

They arrived casually dressed and hand in hand, and, as they walked past horses in a stable block, they reached out to stroke the animals.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco – Day 3

The Duke and Duchess ​of Sussex have arrived at a prestigious Moroccan equestrian club to learn more about the country’s programme of supporting children with disabilities through equine therapy.

(Hannah Mackay/PA)

Harry and Meghan were all smiles at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam when they were greeted by officials and began their tour to see how the youngsters are benefiting from working with horses.

(Hannah Mackay/PA)

They arrived casually dressed and hand in hand, and, as they walked past horses in a stable block, they reached out to stroke the animals.

(Hannah Mackay/PA)
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Advertising

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
(Hannah Mackay/PA)
(Hannah Mackay/PA)

Advertising

Later, they watched Moroccan children make a dish from the Grenfell cookbook championed by Meghan.

(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)

Under the guidance of Moha Fedal, one of Morocco’s foremost chefs, they made Moroccan pancakes from Together: Our Community Cookbook.

(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
(Tim Whitby/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News