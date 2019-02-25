Group of men brought ashore after two more boats found in Channel

Two more boats of migrants are understood to have been found in the English Channel.

Border Force officials are dealing with two small boats in an “ongoing incident”, the Home Office confirmed.

A group of men wearing life jackets and covered in blankets were seen being brought ashore at Dover Marina from a Border Force cutter on Monday afternoon.

The Home Office is expected to provide more information later.

On Sunday a family of seven was found near Kingsdown after an empty dinghy was spotted in the Channel.

The mother, father and five children were handed over to immigration officials.

At the time a Home Office spokesman said: “Since the Home Secretary declared a major incident in December we have tripled the number of cutters operating in the Channel, agreed a joint action plan with France and increased activity out of the Joint Coordination and Information Centre in Calais.”

Men are bought ashore at Dover Marina, following a small boat incident in the English Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The number of people attempting to cross the Channel dropped from roughly 250 in December to 90 in January, with about half of the January attempts being intercepted in France before reaching British waters, the spokesman added.

A week ago a group of 34 men, women and children were detained after cutters and a coastal patrol boat intercepted a dinghy.