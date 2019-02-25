Menu

Advertising

Drugs worth more than £70,000 seized in Aberdeen

UK News | Published:

Two people are due in court in connection with the recovery.

Police officers

Two people have been charged after more than £70,000 worth of drugs were seized during a raid in Aberdeen.

An intelligence-led search warrant was executed at Seaton Drive on Thursday leading to the recovery of a significant amount of amphetamine.

Police Scotland estimate the haul to have a street value of around £71,000.

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Murdoch said: “I would like to thank the local community for your patience while enquiries have been carried out.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News