Drugs worth more than £70,000 seized in Aberdeen

Two people have been charged after more than £70,000 worth of drugs were seized during a raid in Aberdeen.

An intelligence-led search warrant was executed at Seaton Drive on Thursday leading to the recovery of a significant amount of amphetamine.

Police Scotland estimate the haul to have a street value of around £71,000.

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the recovery and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Murdoch said: “I would like to thank the local community for your patience while enquiries have been carried out.”