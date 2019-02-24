Meghan and Harry greeted in sunshine by flag waving Moroccan students

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Morocco’s high Atlas Mountain region to meet young women getting a secondary education thanks to the efforts of a British entrepreneur.

Meghan is greeted by girls from the boarding house (Yui Mok/PA)

In brilliant winter sunshine Harry and Meghan were welcomed to the town of Asni by pupils being taught at a boarding house run by the Moroccan NGO Education For All, founded by Michael McHugo.

Holding Union and Morocco flags the teenage girls smiled as their guests arrived from the capital Rabat by helicopter.

Girls at @EFAMorocco’s Boarding House in the Atlas Mountains await the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex this morning. The Boarding House enables girls from rural areas to live nearer their school so they can continue their education. #RoyalVisitMorocco pic.twitter.com/M5r7Wbj7zS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

The students are from remote communities in the mountains whose parents would normally not be able to afford to send their daughters to school after primary education.

Meghan and Harry walked along a line of waiting teenagers and following local custom touched a hand to their heart each time they shook the hand of a student.

The royals followed local customs (Yui Mok/PA)

The duke asked one pupil “Is this the best school in Morocco?” and as they were taken inside the boarding house he put his hand reassuringly on the back of his heavily pregnant wife.