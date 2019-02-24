Menu

Man charged after tube station shooting

UK News

Beinvenu Vangu faces an attempted murder charge.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was shot at a London tube station.

Beinvenu Vangu of Wood Green, north London,  was arrested by firearms officers from British Transport Police and officers from Essex Police  in the High Street in Southend-on-Sea at about 4.20pm on Saturday.

He was detained on a roof next to a JD store on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Barking tube station on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where a bullet was discovered inside his abdomen.

Vangu, 25, was also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

