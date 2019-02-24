Menu

In Pictures: Meghan shows off temporary henna tattoo during Morocco visit

Meghan had her left hand marked with a temporary tattoo.

The Duchess of Sussex shows two girls the henna design on her hand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a henna ceremony during a visit to Morocco’s high Atlas Mountain region.

The design is drawn on Meghan’s hand (Tim Whitby/PA)

Meghan had her left hand marked with a temporary tattoo as part of the occasion.

Meghan admires her temporary hand tattoo (Tim Whitby/PA)
The temporary tattoo was on Meghan’s left hand (Tim Whitby/PA)

She later showed off the design to the young women the royal couple met at a boarding house for students from remote communities.

The Duchess of Sussex shows two girls her henna design (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry and Meghan were welcomed to the town of Asni in brilliant sunshine by girls Holding Union and Morocco flags.

The young women were waving Union and Moroccan flags (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan and Harry walked along a line of waiting teenagers and following local custom touched a hand to their heart each time they shook the hand of a student.

Meghan and Harry followed local custom (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving in Asni Town (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit (Tim Whitby/PA)
Meghan greeted school children with smiles (Yui Mok/PA)

The duke asked one pupil “Is this the best school in Morocco?” and as they were taken inside the boarding house he put his hand reassuringly on the back of his heavily pregnant wife.

The Duchess of Sussex meets young girls during her visit to the ‘Education For All’ boarding house (Tim Whitby/PA)
