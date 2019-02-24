Four million tune in to The Greatest Dancer final

More than four million people tuned in to the final of BBC talent competition The Greatest Dancer.

Solo contemporary dancer Ellie Fergusson, 14, from Livingston in Scotland, was crowned the winner of the show on Saturday night.

The programme has seen soloists and ensembles vying for the approval of a live audience and the public, and culminated with four acts in the finale on Saturday night.

Ellie was congratulated on her win by First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Stars Cheryl, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Broadway showman Matthew Morrison have not sat as judges, but nurtured and guided the chosen acts through the competition.

A BBC spokeswoman said the final had average ratings of 4.1 million – up 800,000 on last week.

The peak was 4.5 million, which is up 500,000 on last week, and the audience share was 23.4%.

A spokesman added that the show was 1.2 million viewers up on the BBC One slot last year which had an episode of All Together Now.