Britain basks in sunshine as forecasters warn warm weather will not last
Gogerddan, on the west coast of Wales, reached a record-breaking 19.1C (66.38F), the warmest Welsh day in February since 1990.
Britain has continued to bask in the unseasonably warm weather with highs of 19C (66.2F) recorded on Sunday.
The west-coast beauty spot of Gogerddan, in Cardiganshire, Wales, was the hottest place with a record-breaking 19.1C, making it the warmest Welsh day in February since 1990.
Hampton Water Works, in the south west of London, was the hottest spot in England at 19C, and Londoners took advantage of the chance to head out into the sunshine on the South Bank of the Thames.
Down in Dorset crowds headed to the beach to enjoy the warm weather which is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “It’s been unusually mild in many areas of the country and this is the fourth day in a row we’ve hit 18C.
“Monday and Tuesday will be equally as warm, if not with a greater chance of 18C or 19C.”
After that, however, temperatures should be back to normal.
“Monday and Tuesday will be the last of the very mild days with temperatures coming back to average levels after that,” the spokesman added.
The temperature might have been affected by a phenomenon known as the Foehn Effect, a dry and warm down-slope wind that occurs to the lee of hills or mountains.
Temperatures across Wales reached 18C (64.4F) in many places on Sunday, though it is unlikely to break the UK record for February, when the mercury soared to 19.7C (67.46F) in Greenwich in 1998.
The previous Welsh record was 18.6C (65.48F) set in the south Wales village of Velindre 29 years ago.
