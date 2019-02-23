Menu

Three charged after death of man in North Lanarkshire

The men are due in court on Monday after the death of Philip McMillan in Holytown on Friday.

Three men have been arrested and charged after the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Philip McMillan, 26, died after an incident at Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown, near Motherwell, on Friday.

Philip McMillan died after an incident in Holytown on February 22 (Police Scotland/PA)

The three, aged 22, 23 and 26, will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

