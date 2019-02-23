Police name boy who became second teenager killed in Birmingham in a week

A teenager who became the second boy to be stabbed to death in Birmingham in a week has been named by police.

Abdullah Muhammad was discovered fatally wounded near a park in the Small Heath area of the city at about 8pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

The 16-year-old is the second teenager to be stabbed to death in the city, and the third knife victim in the force area this month, after a man was killed in Coventry on February 10.

In the latest attack – which happened just yards from a primary school, a mosque and an NHS community health centre – a 15-year-old boy was also assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

A week before the incident, 16-year-old student Sidali Mohamed was stabbed a few minutes’ drive away from the scene – outside Joseph Chamberlain College in Balsall Heath.

His life support machine was turned off on February 15, with a 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death.

Following Mr Muhammad’s death, Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said: “We’ll be leaving no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“You’ll see a very robust policing response that‘s sensitive to the fears and concerns of our local communities.

“Our thoughts remain with Abdullah’s family, friends and the local community in Small Heath.”

Ms Rolfe added: “Help us to solve this very tragic crime but also work with us to protect our young people.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.