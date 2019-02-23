Fugitive Mark Acklom extradited from Switzerland to face fraud charges

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Switzerland to the UK.

Alleged fraudster Mark Acklom, 45, is said to have fleeced a woman out of £850,000 in life savings after posing as an MI6 agent in a romance scam in 2012.

Acklom was escorted to Bristol Airport from Geneva by specially trained officers on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He is currently in police custody and due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A spokesman for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said they had worked closely with authorities in Switzerland and Avon and Somerset Police to bring about the extradition and put Acklom before the British courts.

A photo published by Sky News on Friday night showed Acklom getting off a plane in Bristol.

Police said Acklom was named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives as part of Operation Captura, a multi-agency initiative involving the NCA and Crimestoppers to track down British fugitives abroad.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Acklom in June 2016 and he was believed to be at large in Spain, having been released from a Spanish prison over a £200,000 property fraud.

In May 2017 he was spotted in Geneva, where he was believed to have been with his family.

Acklom was arrested in Switzerland in June last year, after being found at a luxury apartment in Zurich where he had been living under a false name after more than two years on the run.

He is accused of 12 offences of converting or removing criminal property and eight of fraud by false representation.

According to police he posed as a Swiss banker and MI6 agent during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods.

Acklom allegedly duped her into lending him her life savings for renovation work at a number of properties in Bath.

Chief inspector Gary Haskins of Avon and Somerset Police said: “No matter where suspected criminals are in the world we will always do everything we can to track them down and bring them back to the UK to face justice.

“This extradition would not have been possible without the support of all our law enforcement partners and I’m extremely grateful for their assistance in helping us bring Acklom home to answer some very serious charges.”

Ian Cruxton, head of international operations for the NCA, said: “We have worked closely with our partners in Switzerland and Avon and Somerset Police to bring about this extradition and put Mark Acklom before the UK courts.

“This case once again demonstrates our ability to track down fugitives wherever they may be.

“The NCA’s international reach means there is no safe place to hide for individuals wanted in the UK.”