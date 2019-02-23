Elderly couple killed in crash with van being pursued by police

A man and woman in their 70s have died after the car they were in was hit by a Ford Transit van which was being pursued by police.

Scotland Yard said police officers spotted a van being “driven erratically at speed” which failed to stop.

The vehicle collided with a Citroen C3 on Footscray Road, Eltham, at just after midnight on Saturday.

Fatal collision following police pursuit in Greenwich https://t.co/hUZ90NV9ai pic.twitter.com/TqlHACXpLM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 23, 2019

Paramedics were called, but both the male and female in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the alcohol limit, driving while unfit through drugs and death by dangerous driving, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers added that the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.