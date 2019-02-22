Wreaths tribute to Mi Amigo crewmen buried in American Cemetery

Wreaths have been laid at the graves of three American airmen who died when their plane crashed over Sheffield in 1944.

Three of the 10 crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mi Amigo, are interred at Cambridge American Cemetery.

The seven other crew members who died have been repatriated.

A floral tribute on the memorial to the crew of the Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

The headstones of Staff Sergeant Harry W Estabrooks, Sergeant Maurice D Robbins and Sergeant Charles H Tuttle were dressed on Friday with sand from Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.

An American and British flag was positioned by each of the three graves, along with a photograph of each crew member.

Wreaths were laid at each grave simultaneously as a memorial flypast soared over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield.

The ceremony was attended by local Royal British Legion members, who had the wreaths specially made after they were contacted by a branch in Sheffield.

Advertising

Kevin Swann, secretary of the Sawston and Pampisford branch in Cambridgeshire, said: “It’s a fitting tribute to the men but it’s also paid tribute to all who lost their lives and are buried on this site, and to the 1.6 million American service personnel that were over in this country during the Second World War.”

The 69-year-old said the branch was “only too pleased” to help with tributes.

Cambridge American Cemetery is the only Second World War American Cemetery in Britain.

It honours almost 9,000 American servicemen and women who lost their lives during the conflict, with 3,000 buried at the cemetery and more than 5,000 remembered on the Wall of the Missing.

A four-ship of F15E Strike Eagle jets from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk was due to fly over Cambridge American Cemetery as the planes returned to base from Sheffield.