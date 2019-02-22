Menu

Advertising

Warning as foggy start expected across England

UK News | Published:

The mild temperatures are expected to continue.

A fog warning has been issued

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for parts of England.

The Met Office warned of possible delays to journeys during the morning rush hour on Friday and flights could be delayed or cancelled.

The warning covers parts of the East Midlands, Suffolk, South East and South West and runs until 10am.

The fog will slowly clear and Friday is set to bring mild temperatures for many, with highs of 13C (55F) in London, 15C (59F) in Leeds, 14C (57F) in Edinburgh and 16C (60F) in Aberystwyth.

Thursday was the warmest ever February day in Scotland, as Aboyne in Aberdeenshire hit a maximum temperature of 18.3C (64.94F) on Thursday afternoon.

It beats the previous high of 17.9C (64.22F) recorded in Aberdeen on February 22 1897.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News