Menu

Advertising

Two arrested over death of man shot in front of children

UK News | Published:

Gary More, 32, died at the scene of the North Lanarkshire attack.

Gary More

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was gunned down in front of children last year.

Gary More, 32, died after he was shot several times outside his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at around 8.10pm on Thursday September 6.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and alleged threatening behaviour.

Officers have also arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with alleged threats.

Both men are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News