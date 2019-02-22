Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of man after disturbance at house

A man has died after a disturbance at a property in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the address on Sunnyside Crescent, Holytown, shortly before 6am on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Wishaw General Hospital.

Officers are now treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 5.55am this morning, police received reports of a disturbance at Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown.

“A 26-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the circumstances.

“However police are treating the death as suspicious.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 0559 hours to attend an incident in Holytown.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and dispatched two patients to hospital.”