Police left baffled after caller complains about drug dealing ‘scam’

A disgruntled would-be drug user has left police incredulous after calling to complain that she paid £200 for “brown sugar” instead of cocaine.

Officers in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, described the exchange on their Facebook page and called for people who have been “scammed by your dealer and would like payback” to get in touch.

“Granted, it’s not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!” they wrote.

The post followed a call from a woman to the station who said she had been scammed by her drug dealer.

The PSNI summarised the exchange.

“Caller: I’ve been scammed.

Me: Ok, are you out any money?

Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead.

Me: Instead of what?

Caller: Cocaine

Me: Um…”

The post attracted a string of comments from Facebook users.

“Nothing beats a sugar high,” one wrote.

“200 big ones for some sugar. That’s an offer not to be sniffed at,” joked another.

One user even managed to make a Brexit joke: “Is that what looms after Brexit? £200 for 2 grams of sugar?” he quipped.

A spokesman for PSNI told the Press Association: “Police have spoken to a female in relation to this matter. Appropriate advice and guidance was given.”