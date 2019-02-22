Missing sex offender ‘may have headed to Glasgow’

A missing sex offender from Lancashire is thought to have headed to Scotland.

Christopher Wright, 41, was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday and was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but failed to appear.

Police believe he boarded a bus at Preston this week and may have travelled to Glasgow.

Wright, of no fixed address, was jailed in August 2014 for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool.

He is known to have links to Scotland, the West Midlands and Worcester areas.

Missing sex offender Christopher Wright may be in Scotland (Lancashire Police/PA)

Wright is described as white, 5ft 7in and of medium build. He is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings in his left ear.

Police have issued two recent photographs of Wright.

Detective Sergeant Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “We continue to appeal for information leading to Christopher Wright’s whereabouts and we hope these newer photographs will help the public recognise him.

“Since our last appeal we believe he may have boarded a bus in Preston and travelled to Scotland, specifically to the Glasgow area.

“If you see him, or know where he may be, we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20190222-0826.