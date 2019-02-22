Man jailed for ‘horrific’ city centre hit-and-run which left two injured

A 19-year-old has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after a hit-and-run which left two teenagers injured.

Callum Rose pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and breaching a suspended sentence, a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

Two 19-year-old men were taken to hospital after the collision on Slater Street in Liverpool city centre at 2.45am on Christmas Eve last year.

The white Ford Kuga car failed to stop at the scene and Rose was later identified as the driver.

Callum Rose (Merseyside Police)

Detective Inspector Paul Speight said: “This was a particularly horrific incident that was captured on CCTV showing the car colliding with the pedestrians.

“Luckily, both men were treated by paramedics at the scene and are making progress in their recovery but I am under no illusion that this could have been so much worse.

“Mr Rose put himself and all those around him in danger and the fact that he left the scene when it was obvious that someone was seriously injured shows his complete lack of empathy and regard for the safety of others.”

Rose, of HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, was also disqualified from driving for seven years and one month.