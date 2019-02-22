Man found fatally wounded in street is named by police

A man found fatally wounded in the street has been named by police.

Cameron Wilkinson, 26, was discovered when officers were called to Chadwick Close, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

His family released photos of the victim in tribute to their loved one.

Cameron Wilkinson was found fatally wounded in the street on Tuesday. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Results of a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death are still awaited, the force added.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the force’s homicide team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which can assist our investigation.”