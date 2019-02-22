Menu

Advertising

Man found fatally wounded in street is named by police

UK News | Published:

Cameron WIlkinson was discovered in the street in Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Cameron Wilkinson

A man found fatally wounded in the street has been named by police.

Cameron Wilkinson, 26, was discovered when officers were called to Chadwick Close, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

His family released photos of the victim in tribute to their loved one.

Cameron Wilkinson
Cameron Wilkinson was found fatally wounded in the street on Tuesday. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Results of a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death are still awaited, the force added.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the force’s homicide team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which can assist our investigation.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News