Man charged after body found in Fife home

A man has been charged after the death of another man whose body was found in a house in Fife.

Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 5.

A man has been charged following the murder of 45-year-old Kevin Byrne at his home in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday 5th February. The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today. — Fife Police (@FifePolice) February 22, 2019

The 30-year-old arrested man was detained on Thursday and police said he has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.