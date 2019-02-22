Menu

Man charged after body found in Fife home

UK News

Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 5.

A man has been charged after the death of another man whose body was found in a house in Fife.

The 30-year-old arrested man was detained on Thursday and police said he has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

