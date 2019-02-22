In pictures: Britain’s changing landscape from the air

Cambridge University has made a collection of aerial photographs available online. The Digital Library collection, described as the “historical Google Earth”, shows the changes in the built environment over the years since 1945.

The Badbury Rings Iron Age hill fort in Dorset, taken in August 1947 (Cambridge University/PA)

Richmond, North Yorkshire, photographed in July 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

Stokesay Castle in Shropshire from the air in July 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

This photo taken in November 1975 was used in Professor Martin Millett’s archaeological research of the Roman town at Aldeburgh in Suffolk, and shows its south-west defences and the surviving part of the amphitheatre (Cambridge University/PA)

Another photo of Aldeburgh taken in July 1976, also used in Prof Millett’s archaeological research of the Roman town, shows the street grid (Cambridge University/PA)

Aldeburgh in Suffolk in July 1955 (Cambridge University/PA)

China clay workings, looking south-south-west, over Carnsmerry in Cornwall, in June 1949 (Cambridge University/PA)

Advertising

Dolgarrog, Denbigh, in July 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

The ancient monument complex of Thornborough Rings or Henges in North Yorkshire, taken in July 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

Construction of the M25 near Grays Thurrock, in Essex, in June 1979 (Cambridge University/PA)

Newhaven Docks as they appeared from the air in August 1983 (Cambridge University/PA)

Advertising

A May 1972 picture of the docks at London’s Isle of Dogs (Cambridge University/PA)

A steam train makes its way to London from Cambridge station in March 1959 (Cambridge University/PA)

Arenig Fawr, Merioneth, in June 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

An aerial shot taken in June 1980 of the Thames Barrage at Woolwich Reach (Cambridge University/PA)

Lulworth Cove, Dorset, pictured in June 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

Lynchets – ridges formed by ploughing in ancient times – at Worth Matravers, Dorset, photographed from the air in June 1948 (Cambridge University/PA)

Liverpool in July 1964, looking north-east (Cambridge University/PA)

Corfe Castle in Dorset in August 1947 (Cambridge University/PA)

An October 1986 panorama of the River Thames – Bermondsey from Southwark Bridge (Cambridge University/PA)