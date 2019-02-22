Menu

Firefighters tackle blaze at retail unit

UK News

Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Edinburgh.

Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a retail unit in Edinburgh.

Fire crews were sent to the Bread Street premises when the alarm was raised at 3.19am on Friday.

At the height of the incident there were six fire engines and around 40 firefighters at the scene, however this was later scaled back to three appliances.

The fire is though to be in a takeaway outlet.

There were no reports of any injuries.

