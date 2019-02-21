Two women charged with wasting police time after reports of pensioner robbery

Two women have been charged with wasting police time after it was reported a pensioner had been attacked and robbed in South Lanarkshire.

It was claimed a 73-year-old had been assaulted and a number of items – including her wedding and engagement rings – were stolen from her.

The incident was reported to have happened at around 8.10pm on Friday on Machan Road at Quarry Road, Larkhall.

Officers have now found that no crime took place.

Two women – aged 73 and 38 – have been charged with wasting police time and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.