Tube station shooting leaves teenager in ‘serious’ condition

A teenager is in a serious condition after being shot in a fight at a Tube station, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation between the victim and two male suspects began on board a Hammersmith and City Line train out of London on Wednesday night.

It then spilled on to the platform at Barking station, at which point the victim was shot and the two suspects fled, the force said.

Barking station closed due to a stabbing on the Hammersmith & City line.@TfL @TfLTrafficNews pic.twitter.com/cwRsr41caa — Luke. (@itslwilliams) February 21, 2019

The victim was taken to hospital, where a small bullet was discovered inside his abdomen.

Onlooker Charlotte Maher tweeted: “Just witnessed a stabbing on the Hammersmith and city line at barking station. Passenger alarm pulled and a brave gentleman tripped the individual with the knife up.”

“Suspect appeared to flee along the platform after the doors were opened, the injured individual also fled,” she said, adding that she “saw blood up the stairs” as she left the station.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn, from BTP, said: “This was a violent and rare attack which took place on a late-night train out of London.

Advertising

“Officers were on scene within minutes and we are working hard to identify and trace the men responsible for this assault.

“We understand that this was a frightening incident for passengers on the train and at the station, and would encourage anyone who witnessed the attack or the moments leading up to it to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Witnesses were urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 685 of 20/02/19.