Trio arrested over abusive messages sent to referee

John Beaton officiated Rangers’ 1-0 win over Celtic on December 29 and was understood to have contacted officers about calls and texts afterwards.

Three men have been arrested in connection with abusive messages sent to a Scottish football referee after his contact details were posted online.

John Beaton, 36, officiated Rangers’ 1-0 win over Celtic on December 29 and was understood to have contacted officers about abusive calls and texts he received afterwards.

The men – aged 31, 33 and 41 – have been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences.

All three were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

A report will also be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

