SNP budget leading to teacher cut plans, Scottish Labour leader claims

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard clashed with Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions on funding for councils in the Scottish Government budget.

Mr Leonard said £230 million is being cut from council funding, leading to proposals from local authorities which include cutting teacher numbers, increasing classroom sizes and reducing the length of the school day.

The First Minister denied her Government’s tax and spending plans for the coming financial year, which MSPs are due to vote on this afternoon, mean cuts to local authority cash.

.@NicolaSturgeon says her government is not cutting council budgets. The independent experts at the Scottish Parliament Information Centre say otherwise. #FMQs RT ? pic.twitter.com/kvq9JbXaoR — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) February 21, 2019

Mr Leonard said the SNP-run Dundee City Council is planning to cut education resources in its budget, including the number of primary school teachers.

He said Clackmannanshire Council, also controlled by the party, plans to cut two-and a-half-hours from the school week and increasing class sizes.

Proposals to close two primary schools in order to balance the books were only scrapped following a campaign from parents, he added.

Mr Leonard said: “Can the First Minister explain why she stands up in this chamber claiming that education is her top priority, and then sets a budget that, out in the real world, means cuts – cuts to teachers and cuts to education?”

Advertising

She replied: “The budget proposed, that parliament will vote on this afternoon, increases local government budget day-to-day spending for local revenue services, including education, by £287.5 million, increases capital spending by £207.6 million and greater flexibility to raise revenue.”

She added: “Richard Leonard is just wrong when he talks about cuts to the local government budget.”

FM: "The only Budget proposal that came from Labour benches was ruled out by Richard Leonard. He's got no credibility in asking for more money if he won't say where that money is going to come from." #FMQs — The SNP (@theSNP) February 21, 2019

Ms Sturgeon criticised Mr Leonard’s failure to bring forward costed alternative budget proposals, adding: “He’s got no credibility in asking for more money if he won’t say where that money is going to come from.”

The budget vote in the Scottish Parliament is expected to pass with Green support to the minority SNP administration, and other opposition parties expected to vote against.