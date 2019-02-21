Advertising
Police officer stabbed in the back near children’s playground
The incident occurred in Stamshaw Park in Portsmouth leading to the closure of the playground.
A policeman has been stabbed in the back near a children’s playground.
The officer was on patrol in Stamshaw park, Portsmouth when the incident occurred just after midday on Thursday.
He has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance, though his injuries are said to be non life threatening.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing, but Hampshire Police confirm there is no wider risk to the community at this time.
Portsmouth City Council said the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.
Local Labour MP Stephen Morgan spoke of his concern on the incident on Twitter.
Advertising
He said: “Concerned to learn of stabbing of a police officer. Portsmouth’s police put their uniform on and stand in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190063033.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.