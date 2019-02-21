Dublin Airport flights hit by drone sighting

A confirmed drone sighting forced the temporary suspension of operations at Dublin Airport, officials have said.

At around 11.50am on Thursday the airport announced that flights were being grounded to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

Within 15 minutes operations had resumed.

Flight operations have now resumed @DublinAirport following an earlier drone sighting. We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019

The airport apologised for the inconvenience to passengers.

Announcing the decision to suspend operations, the airport earlier said there had been a “confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield”.

Before Christmas, drone sightings caused travel chaos at Gatwick Airport, near London.

Aircraft were grounded over three days, with 1,000 flights cancelled and 140,000 passengers affected.