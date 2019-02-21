Menu

Dublin Airport flights hit by drone sighting

UK News | Published:

A temporary suspension ended after about 15 minutes.

A confirmed drone sighting forced the temporary suspension of operations at Dublin Airport, officials have said.

At around 11.50am on Thursday the airport announced that flights were being grounded to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

Within 15 minutes operations had resumed.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience to passengers.

“Flight operations have now resumed @DublinAirport following an earlier drone sighting,” the airport tweeted.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority.”

Announcing the decision to suspend operations, the airport earlier said there had been a “confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield”.

Before Christmas, drone sightings caused travel chaos at Gatwick Airport, near London.

Aircraft were grounded over three days, with 1,000 flights cancelled and 140,000 passengers affected.

