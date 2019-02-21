Advertising
Concerns grow for man reported missing
Marian Pavel is believed to sometimes frequent Inverness.
Concerns are growing for a man who has been report missing.
Marian Pavel, from Huntly, was last seen in the town at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old is described as being 6ft 2ins, has brown hair shaved at the sides with a ponytail, dark-blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footwear.
It is understood he may frequent the Inverness area.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on her whereabouts.
