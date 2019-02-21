Menu

Advertising

Concerns grow for man reported missing

UK News | Published:

Marian Pavel is believed to sometimes frequent Inverness.

Two police officers

Concerns are growing for a man who has been report missing.

Marian Pavel, from Huntly, was last seen in the town at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old is described as being 6ft 2ins, has brown hair shaved at the sides with a ponytail, dark-blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footwear.

It is understood he may frequent the Inverness area.

Police Scotland has appealed for information on her whereabouts.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News