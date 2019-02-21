Concerns grow for man reported missing

Concerns are growing for a man who has been report missing.

Marian Pavel, from Huntly, was last seen in the town at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old is described as being 6ft 2ins, has brown hair shaved at the sides with a ponytail, dark-blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footwear.

Police Scotland are concerned for the wellbeing of Marian Pavel (45) who has been reported missing from the Huntly area.Marian was last seen at about 19:30 on 20/02/2019 in Huntly.https://t.co/Y9OgWyMffl pic.twitter.com/z2IXGjIyXV — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) February 21, 2019

It is understood he may frequent the Inverness area.

Police Scotland has appealed for information on her whereabouts.