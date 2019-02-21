Advertising
Children explore museums by torchlight
The popular annual event runs across the University of Cambridge Museums, with 14 local museums and collections involved this time around.
Children discovered dinosaur bones and Roman sculptures by torchlight as Cambridge’s museums opened their doors after dark during half-term.
Collections across the city turned down their lights, stayed open later than usual and put on a host of free activities for Twilight at the Museums on Wednesday.
Among them were Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, where children found a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull among the shadows, and the Museum of Classical Archaeology which featured Roman and Greek sculptures.
