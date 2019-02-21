Menu

Children explore museums by torchlight

UK News

The popular annual event runs across the University of Cambridge Museums, with 14 local museums and collections involved this time around.

Children discovered dinosaur bones and Roman sculptures by torchlight as Cambridge’s museums opened their doors after dark during half-term.

Collections across the city turned down their lights, stayed open later than usual and put on a host of free activities for Twilight at the Museums on Wednesday.

Children explore Greek and Roman sculptures in the Museum of Classical Archaeology in Cambridge during the Twilight at the Museums event (Joe Giddens/PA)

A girl views a Roman sculpture of a discus thrower in the Museum of Classical Archaeology in Cambridge during the Twilight at the Museums event (Joe Giddens/PA)

Among them were Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, where children found a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull among the shadows, and the Museum of Classical Archaeology which featured Roman and Greek sculptures.

