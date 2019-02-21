Menu

Advertising

Arrest made after man found dead in house

UK News | Published:

The body of Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 5.

Police

An arrest has been made after a man was found dead in a house in Fife.

The body of Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 5.

Police said a 30-year-old has now been arrested in connection with the death.

Officer inquiries are continuing.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News