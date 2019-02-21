Advertising
Arrest made after man found dead in house
An arrest has been made after a man was found dead in a house in Fife.
The body of Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 5.
Police said a 30-year-old has now been arrested in connection with the death.
Officer inquiries are continuing.
