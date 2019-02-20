Advertising
What the papers say – February 20
The latest on Shamima Begum makes headlines.
The latest twists and turns in the story of runaway Shamima Begum make headlines on Wednesday, alongside tales about another Labour MP resigning from the party and the death of designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The Times leads with the reports of Ms Begum being “stripped” of her British citizenship, while also covering the resignation of Joan Ryan who said Jeremy Corbyn “presided over a culture of anti-Semitism”.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Sir Philip Green is facing an investigation in the United States over claims he groped a fitness instructor.
The Guardian also leads on Ms Begum, saying Home Secretary Sajid Javid is facing a legal threat over the plans to remove her British citizenship.
The Daily Mail calls the removal of Ms Begum’s British citizenship “a dramatic gamble” from Mr Javid.
The Independent also runs with the latest on 19-year-old Ms Begum.
And the Daily Mirror calls it a “battle over terror widow”.
In other news, the Financial Times leads with the fallout from Honda’s decision to close its plant in Swindon.
The Metro carries a picture of designer Karl Lagerfeld after his death aged 85.
The i reports that “senior” Conservative MPs are ready to quit the party.
And The Sun leads with the Duchess of Sussex heading to New York.
