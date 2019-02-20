Menu

Singsong to mark Brexit day

UK News | Published:

A musical event in Belfast is intended to make Europeans feel welcome.

A Brexit “singsong” will be held in Belfast to mark the UK’s EU departure on March 29.

The session will include performances from the Beat Brexit Band and singer-songwriter Joby Fox.

It includes a showcase of different musical cultures as part of the Imagine Festival of Ideas and Politics.

Festival director Peter O’Neill said the event was about “reaching out” to European nationals affected by Brexit.

“We will mark it in a sombre, reflective way.

“The evening is an attempt to bring people together, whether Remain or Leave, and forge some sort of way of moving forward.”

The session will be held in the Oh Yeah Music Centre, in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, which supports the local music industry.

Fox is a former punk band member and rock musician.

