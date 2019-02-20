Advertising
Murder hunt after farmer shot dead in Co Antrim home
The victim, who was found at his home at Glenwherry, was known to police.
Detectives are hunting the killers of a farmer who was shot dead inside his home in Co Antrim.
The victim, named locally as David Hugh Murphy, was found by a friend in the property on the outskirts of Ballymena on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Murphy, who was in his early 50s, was known to the police.
Police launched a murder investigation on Tuesday evening.
Forensic investigators have been examining the house in Church Road, Glenwherry.
Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson condemned the attack.
“This is a shocking incident and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased at what must be an extremely sad time for them,” he said.
Advertising
“It will have caused great distress in what is a quiet, rural area.”
Sinn Fein’s Oliver McMullan said the local community was in shock.
“This is a quiet area and locals are alarmed at what has happened,” he said.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.