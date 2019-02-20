Man dies after being struck by car

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 3.50pm on Wednesday in Murrayburn Road near its junction with Hailesland Road.

The 42-year-old man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at scene.

Police inquiries are ongoing and the road has been closed.

Inspector Roger Park from the Edinburgh road policing unit said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical staff, the man could not recover from his injuries and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with any relevant information.

“In particular, any motorists who were in the area and have dashcam footage that captures the collision are also urged to come forward.”