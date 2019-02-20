Huge billboard in Brussels to remind Theresa May she supported Remain

Theresa May will be met with a 132-square-metre reminder she supported Remain on her visit to Brussels on Wednesday evening after a British activist group paid for a huge advertisement in the city centre.

Led by Donkeys, which has erected dozens of Brexit-themed billboards around the UK in recent weeks, used donations to pay for the advert on a giant screen in Place De Brouckere, Brussels.

The billboard looks like a tweet quoting a Theresa May speech from 2016 when she said: “I believe it is clearly in our national interest to remain a member of the European Union.”

Sharing an image of the billboard on Twitter, the group wrote: “It is our grave misfortune that, at this critical hour for Britain, we are governed by a politician who always – always – puts party before country.”

It is our grave misfortune that, at this critical hour for Britain, we are governed by a politician who always – always – puts party before country #LedByDonkeys(billboard location: central Brussels) pic.twitter.com/7CFRtjJnmf — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 20, 2019

Mrs May is visiting Brussels to discuss Brexit with Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission.

The meeting is likely to take place at the commission’s headquarters around a mile and a half from the digital billboard in Place De Brouckere so it is unclear whether the Prime Minister will see the billboard in person.

A member of Led By Donkeys said: “We did this to highlight the absurdity of a British Prime Minister travelling abroad to fervently pursue a policy she expressly regards as working against the national interest.

“How has it come to this? Have we lost our collective mind?”

That Theresa May quote in all its glory in downtown #Brussels now. Nice one @ByDonkeys #STOPBREXIT pic.twitter.com/5P5T3iqWw6 — Frederic Moreau (@goodclimate) February 20, 2019

The advert will be on rotation on the giant screen for 24 hours to coincide with the Prime Minister’s visit.

Describing themselves as “four friends who wanted to highlight the hypocrisy of our politicians on Brexit”, Led By Donkeys has raised nearly £170,000 in donations since it began posting quotes around the country in early January.

A quote on Brexit from Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg (Led By Donkeys/PA)

The initial run included quotes from arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mrs May, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

As the campaign gathered steam and the public donated more money to pay for the billboards, quotes from David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn were also displayed across the UK.

A tweet by former prime minister David Cameron (Led By Donkeys/PA)

A spokesperson for the group previously told the Press Association: “The news cycle is so fast nowadays, we forget what our leaders once said.

“If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record.”