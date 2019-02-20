Famous guests arrive for Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex have begun arriving for her baby shower in New York City.

Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney are among the guests who made an appearance at the lavish five-star Mark Hotel in snowy weather on Wednesday.

Human rights lawyer Clooney was photographed walking into the Manhattan hotel in a bright red jumpsuit and gold heels with a black coat over her shoulder.

Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, whose daughter Ivy served as a bridesmaid at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, arrived with a smile as the snow fell.

Jessica Mulroney’s daughter was bridesmaid at the royal couple’s wedding (Kevin Hagen/AP)

Abigail Spencer, who starred in the US drama Suits with Meghan, has also been spotted arriving at the hotel.

Other celebrities attending include harpist Erin Hill, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and television presenter Gayle King, all close friends of the duchess.

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo makes her way into the Mark Hotel (Kevin Hagen/AP)

The Mark Hotel overlooks Central Park and boasts 141 spacious rooms and suites designed by French designer Jacques Grange.

Gayle King was among the celebrity guests (Kevin Hagen/AP)

The mother-to-be is expected to depart New York on Wednesday evening as she is due to join Harry on their official three-day tour of Morocco on Saturday.

Meghan is preparing to give birth in late April or early May.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the break in New York.