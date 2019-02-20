Menu

Advertising

Family court ‘secrecy’ protest enters fourth month

UK News | Published:

Demonstrators have pitched tents on the pavement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Tents outside the Royal Courts of Justice, where demonstrators are camping as part of a protest against ‘secrecy’ in family courts

A protest against family court “secrecy” is entering its fourth month.

Around a dozen demonstrators pitched tents at the front of the Royal Courts of Justice in London as a protest against “secrecy” late last year.

The demonstration has been organised by scaffolder Mark Chambers who has posted a list of recommendations for change on a tent.

Demonstrators are camping outside the Royal Courts of Justice
Demonstrators are camping outside the Royal Courts of Justice (PA)

He says more than a dozen people, from various parts of England, who have been embroiled in family court litigation have taken part – and some have staged hunger strikes.

Eight tents are currently sited on the pavements outside the main entrance to the complex, where the Family Division of the High Court is based, on the Strand.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News