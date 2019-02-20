Buckingham Palace announces Queen’s new communications secretary

A high street bookmaker’s former public relations executive has been named as the new head of the Queen’s communications team.

Donal McCabe, who worked for Ladbrokes Coral, has been appointed as communications secretary to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He will begin his new role sometime in March following an eventful start of the year for the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s consort voluntarily surrendered his driving licence after his Sandringham car crash which left two women injured.

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident (John Stillwell/PA)

Buckingham Palace’s handling of the aftermath of Philip’s accident in January was dubbed “DIY” public relations by Mark Borkowski, a PR consultant.

Mr McCabe replaces Sally Osman who left the role late last year.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “Mr Donal McCabe has been appointed as communications secretary to the Queen.

“Mr McCabe was formerly director of corporate communications at Ladbrokes Coral plc where he oversaw communications for corporate, internal, and government affairs.

“Mr McCabe’s previous roles include senior communications positions at Landsec plc, Boots and Railtrack.

“Mr McCabe will join the Royal Household in March.”