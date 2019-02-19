Advertising
Rail passengers unable to collect pre-paid tickets
One customer said he was forced to buy another ticket as he did not have time to queue at the ticket office.
Rail passengers were unable to collect pre-paid tickets from machines at stations across the country due to a fault.
A number of operators were experiencing problems with the system, including East Midlands Trains, Greater Anglia, ScotRail, Southeastern, Southern and Stansted Express.
Photographs showing the button to collect tickets being greyed out were posted by customers on social media.
One passenger wrote on Twitter that the issue was affecting every machine at London Liverpool Street station, which is the third busiest in Britain.
He said he had to buy another ticket as “I didn’t have time to wait”.
A spokesman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “Passengers with some train companies have this morning been experiencing problems collecting tickets from machines.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working with the relevant supplier to fix the problem as soon as possible.
“People affected should speak to their train company or visit the ticket office.”
East Midlands Trains said customers may “board their services using booking confirmation emails”.
Passengers who have not pre-booked are still able to buy tickets from machines.
