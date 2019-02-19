Police appeal for information about Audi ‘used in Glasgow shooting’

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle which they believe was used during a shooting in Glasgow.

A 29-year-old man remains in hospital following the incident on Saturday, with his condition described as serious but stable.

Around 11.15am police were called to Dykemuir Street, Springburn, following reports of gunshots being heard.

Later that day they were notified of a man attending hospital with “injuries caused by a firearm”.

On Sunday a burned-out vehicle was recovered in the car park of Muirshiel Country Park Visitor Centre in Lochwinnoch.

Officers have confirmed it is the same vehicle believed to be involved and spotted during CCTV enquiries.

It is a red Audi S4 TFSI Quattro with chrome wing mirrors and chrome surround on the windows, registration MJ14 ZFM.

Advertising

Detective Inspector Jim Bradley has appealed for anyone who may have spotted the car on fire or those who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

He said: “We are now carrying out forensic enquiries on the burned-out vehicle we have recovered, however we are appealing for information regarding its movements between Dykemuir Street and Muirshiel Country Park.

“The car would have been set on fire between 4pm on Saturday and 11.30am on Sunday, it is a distinctive car with chrome wing mirrors and chrome surround on the windows. Do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary in or near the visitor centre car park?

“We would also like to find out its movements between Glasgow and the Lochwinnoch area and would ask everyone to think back – did you see this car? You may have dash-cam footage that can help us – particularly in Craigenbae Street, Dykemuir Street, Wallacewell Road or in the Muirshiel Country Park.

“You may have information that could be the key to finding out who was responsible for this attack, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101 quoting incident number 1630 of Saturday 16 February 2019. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”