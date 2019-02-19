Advertising
Man who died after three-vehicle crash named by police
William Barclay from Brechin was driving a black Renault Kangoo on the A94 at the time of the crash on Friday.
A man who died after a three-vehicle crash on the A94 has been named by police.
William Barclay from Brechin was involved in the incident on the Perth to Forfar road near Eassie on Friday afternoon.
The 68-year-old was driving a black Renault Kangoo at the time.
The drivers of the two other vehicles involved – a red Ford Transit and a black VW Polo – suffered minor injuries.
Police said enquiries into the crash are continuing.
