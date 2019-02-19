Advertising
In Pictures: Father-to-be Harry serves up meals at children’s project
The Duke of Sussex visited a centre in Streatham, London, that provides nourishing food and activities for youngsters.
The Duke of Sussex has visited a project that provides activities for children and ensures they are well fed.
Harry attended the Streatham Youth and Community Trust’s John Corfield Centre where he served meals to children who were also taking part in activities provided by the Fit And Fed scheme at half-term.
Father-to-be Harry witnessed some martial arts and trampolining on his visit to the south London venue.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.