In Pictures: Father-to-be Harry serves up meals at children’s project

UK News | Published:

The Duke of Sussex visited a centre in Streatham, London, that provides nourishing food and activities for youngsters.

Duke of Sussex serves food

The Duke of Sussex has visited a project that provides activities for children and ensures they are well fed.

Harry attended the Streatham Youth and Community Trust’s John Corfield Centre where he served meals to children who were also taking part in activities provided by the Fit And Fed scheme at half-term.

Father-to-be Harry witnessed some martial arts and trampolining on his visit to the south London venue.

Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
The Duke of Sussex speaks to participants as they watch a trampolining session (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
Harry speaks to participants at a jiu-jitsu session (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
The duke, who will soon become a father, is given the gift of a large teddy (Chris Jackson/PA)

Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
The duke speaks to Tiana Baptiste (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
The duke meets staff and volunteers cooking a hot and healthy lunch (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
Father-to-be Harry gets in some cuddling practice (Chris Jackson/PA)

Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
Dinner is served (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Streatham Youth and Community Trust
Harry watching a trampolining session (Chris Jackson/PA)
