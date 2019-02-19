Menu

Four treated for smoke inhalation after double decker bus fire

The A90 was closed for some time following the incident.

A number of people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a double decker bus caught fire in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the A90 near Foveran at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

Two fire crews attended and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Four people, of the 13 on board, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police Scotland closed the road, but it has since reopened.

