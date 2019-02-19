Death of woman who ‘fell from tower block’ treated as suspicious

The death of a woman who is believed to have fallen from a tower block in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Charles Street, Royston, at around 5.15pm on Monday after reports a 30-year-old woman had plunged from an 11th floor flat window.

She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out, but her death is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Aileen Boyle from the Major Investigation Team said: “A young woman has lost her life and it’s imperative we find out what happened.

“This is a highly populated area and I’m sure people will have witnessed the incident.

“I am appealing to them to contact us as we need as much information as possible so that we can piece together what has occurred.

“Local residents in the area will be shocked by this incident and I would like to reassure them that we will do all in our power to find out how this young woman died.”

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking for any relevant CCTV images.

Extra patrols have also been put in place in the area.