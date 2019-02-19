CCTV released of potential witnesses in Libby Squire search

Police investigating the disappearance of student Libby Squire have released CCTV footage of four potential witnesses who may be able to shed light on the mystery.

Humberside Police distributed the video on Tuesday, 18 days after the 21-year-old was last seen during a night out in Hull.

The clip shows a cyclist, a pedestrian and a pair walking together in Oak Road between 1.13am and 2.34am on February 1, the last day Miss Squire was seen.

Officers said they all appear to have come from the direction of areas including the playing fields where investigators have conducted searches.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said: “These four people are potentially witnesses who we need to identify and speak to as part of the investigation.

“While the footage isn’t clear enough for anyone to recognise who they may be, the four people in the clips will know if they were in that area at the times given and I would ask them to please come forward to assist with our inquiries.”

Clothes similar to those worn by Libby Squire (Humberside Police)

The footage is the latest attempt by police to work out what happened that night to Miss Squire, originally from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Smalley stressed his team’s priority is locating Miss Squire, with searches ongoing in the vicinity of Oak Road as well as around the River Hull.

He previously conceded Miss Squire “may have come to some harm”.

She was last seen at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street at around 12.05am on February 1 while wearing a black denim skirt and faux leather jacket and distinctive trainers, according to police.

Five days later, Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of abduction.

He appeared before magistrates charged with a number of offences unrelated to Miss Squire’s disappearance, which police said he remains under investigation for.

Anyone who recognises individuals in the footage were asked to contact police on 101.