Woman in critical condition after crash

A woman is in a critical condition following a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened on the A90 Dundee to Fraserburgh road around two miles north of Fordoun in Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

Police said the blue Volvo XC60, which was travelling north, was the only vehicle involved.

The 53-year-old female driver, who was the only person in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Department, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady involved in this incident.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who has not yet come forward, to get in touch.

“Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dash-cam footage which could assist our inquiries, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in confidence, quoting incident number PS20190217-1999.