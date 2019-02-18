Woman, 73, robbed of clothing and jewellery while out walking

A pensioner had her clothing and jewellery – including her wedding ring – stolen from her while she was out walking in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Friday on Machan Road at Quarry Road, Larkhall.

It saw the 73-year-old approached from behind and forced to the ground, believed to be by two people.

She was assaulted and a number of items were stolen from her.

Among them were a black Barbour jacket, jewellery including her wedding and engagement rings, a dress ring and also a gold-coloured watch with expanding strap and a gold face.

A black Kipling leather handbag which included a Kipling purse with a three-figure sum of cash was also taken.

Detective Constable Andrew Sinclair said: “This was an extremely frightening and violent attack which left an elderly woman injured, and without some of her most sentimental possessions.

“Although we have no description of those responsible at this time, we believe there were two people involved.

“We are working to establish more information on their identity as they must be caught as soon as possible for this sickening crime.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and viewing a large amount of CCTV footage to gather more information.”